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Jaishankar, Marco Rubio to hold talks in Mumbai on October 20; energy cooperation on agenda

Jaishankar, Marco Rubio to hold talks in Mumbai on October 20; energy cooperation on agenda

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the meeting on Friday, saying the discussions would focus on bolstering the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

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  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 7:50 PM IST
Jaishankar, Marco Rubio to hold talks in Mumbai on October 20; energy cooperation on agendaS Jaishankar will attend celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the Independence of the United States on October 20 as a Guest of Honour.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Mumbai on October 20 to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, including the India-US strategic partnership and energy cooperation. Rubio will visit India from October 17 to 22 as part of a regional tour.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the meeting on Friday, saying the discussions would focus on bolstering the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced Jaishankar's engagements during his bi-weekly media briefing while responding to a question about the minister's planned visit to Mumbai.

“The meeting between External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Secretary of State Rubio will allow both sides to discuss ways to bolster the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” Jaiswal said.

Jaishankar will also attend celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the Independence of the United States on October 20 as a Guest of Honour.

Marco Rubio's India visit: Energy cooperation on agenda

Rubio's visit is expected to provide an opportunity for India and the US to advance cooperation in energy and other strategic and economic areas.

According to an earlier announcement by the US Department of State, Rubio's India itinerary includes Mumbai and Jamnagar. His regional tour will also include Samarkand in Uzbekistan.

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The US Department of State said the visit would aim to further strengthen energy cooperation between India and the United States.

The talks come as both countries seek to deepen their engagement across strategic and economic sectors. The meeting is expected to provide an opportunity to review the progress of bilateral cooperation and explore areas for further collaboration.

However, the MEA's announcement did not specify the individual issues that would be discussed during the October 20 meeting.

US ambassador confirms planned talks in Mumbai

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had also indicated that Rubio would meet Indian government officials during his Mumbai visit.

Speaking at an interactive session at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Thursday, Gor said Rubio would hold meetings with Indian officials in the city.

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“We expect that minister Dr S Jaishankar will be there,” Gor said.

His remarks came a day before the MEA confirmed the scheduled meeting between the two foreign policy officials.

Jaishankar to host UAE foreign minister

Jaishankar will also host Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, during his official visit to Mumbai on October 19 and 20.

The UAE foreign minister's visit will provide another opportunity to review bilateral ties and discuss cooperation between the two countries.

The back-to-back engagements will bring India's partnerships with the US and the UAE into focus in Mumbai over two days, with Jaishankar's meeting with Rubio coinciding with celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

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Published on: Oct 16, 2026 7:50 PM IST
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