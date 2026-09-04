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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, September 4: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, September 4: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: This comes even as the government is seeking to reduce dependence on imported cooking gas, secure supplies from alternative sources, strengthen domestic LPG availability and expand piped natural gas connections.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 8:39 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, September 4: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesWhile LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives.

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG and PNG prices continue amid uncertainty over supplies, as CNG prices are increased in Delhi and neighbouring cities. This comes even as the government is seeking to reduce dependence on imported cooking gas, secure supplies from alternative sources, strengthen domestic LPG availability and expand piped natural gas connections.

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After Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) increased CNG prices in Mumbai by ₹2 per kg, taking the latest CNG rates to ₹88 per kg in and around Mumbai. The new rates came into effect from September 1 morning. It also hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (DPNG) by ₹1 per standard cubic metre (SCM) from the same time.

MUST READ: MGL hikes CNG, PNG prices in Mumbai from September 1; check revised rates

IGL on Saturday raised the price of compressed natural gas in Delhi by ₹3.89 per kg, citing a sharp rise in international LNG prices after the renewed West Asia crisis and disruptions to gas cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz. The increase, effective from 6 am on August 29, takes the CNG price in Delhi to ₹86.98 per kg from ₹83.09 per kg earlier.

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In Delhi, the latest increase takes the cumulative rise in CNG prices this year to nearly ₹10 per kg. Delhi CNG was priced at ₹77.09 per kg at the beginning of the year. It was raised by ₹6 per kg in four instalments in the second half of May, taking the price to ₹83.09 per kg before Saturday’s hike. Rates differ from state to state depending on local taxes such as VAT.

DON'T MISS: India wants to secure more LPG from the US under annual contracts for 2027: Report 

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 4

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

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 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 4

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,747.50

Bengaluru

2,831

Hyderabad

2,996

Mumbai

2,701

Chennai

2,916.50

Kolkata

2,884

Jaipur

2,776

Noida

2,747.50

Gurugram

2,764.50

Chandigarh

2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 4

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

 88

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on September 4

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51
Mumbai 53

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

In a statement, IGL said the increase came after Delhi CNG prices had remained relatively stable despite a sharp rise in international gas benchmarks during the earlier phase of the Hormuz crisis.

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GOVT LOOKS TO DIVERSIFY

To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 4, 2026 8:39 AM IST
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