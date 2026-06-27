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LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (July 18): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (July 18): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

Another respite for the consumer is that the government has removed all restrictions on the supply of non-domestic packed LPG cylinders and restored supplies to the levels prevailing before the West Asia crisis. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 18, 2026 8:48 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (July 18): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other citiesWhile LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives.

LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue to remain largely stable for households across India despite the West Asia conflict involving the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other nearing an end. The domestic LPG cylinder rates have remained unchanged across the country since June 7, when the rates were raised by ₹29. 

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Commercial LPG cylinder prices have remained stable since June 1, whereas PNG and CNG rates were last hiked in May this year. Another respite for the consumer is that the government has removed all restrictions on the supply of non-domestic packed LPG cylinders and restored supplies to the levels prevailing before the West Asia crisis. 

MUST READ | Government restores non-domestic LPG supply to pre-West Asia crisis levels

Moreover, the US-Iran war intensified on Saturday as US forces conducted a 7th consecutive night of strikes. According to the Tasnim news agency, Iranian forces attacked a Thai-flagged vessel attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

The deputy governor of Bushehr said that the US had attacked an Iranian oil tanker docked at Kharg Island. At present, Brent crude stands at $88.10 per barrel, whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude stands at $82.49 per barrel on Saturday. 

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 28

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 28

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 3,113.50

Bengaluru

 3,198.50

Hyderabad

 3,367.50

Mumbai

 3,067.50

Chennai

 3,283.50

Kolkata

 3,255.50

Jaipur

3,141.50

Noida

3,113.50

Gurugram

3,130.50

Chandigarh

3,136

DO CHECKOUT | Big changes from July 1: Railway rule change, Aadhaar update, LPG price update, other changes you should know

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CNG prices across major cities on June 28

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 97

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 93.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

98.75

PNG prices across major cities on June 28

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

The partial resumption of oil cargo movement via the Hormuz has impacted India as the country meets roughly 40% of its crude imports and 90% of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Since global energy supplies haven’t fully resumed yet via the Hormuz, the government has cut the number of subsidised cylinders available under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) from 9 to 4. Crores of women across rural India are covered under this scheme to give free gas connections across rural India.

While LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 18, 2026 8:48 AM IST
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