LPG cylinder price hike: OMCs hike commercial cylinder rates by Rs 25

The oil marketing companies (OMC) have hiked the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 25 per kg starting from Sunday. The hike comes into effect for the 19 kg commercial cylinder.

After the latest hike, a commercial cylinder will be sold at Rs 1,769 in Delhi from Sunday. However, the rates for domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged.

In Mumbai, the 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1,721, Rs 1,870 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,971 in Chennai. This decision of the OMCs will pinch the pocket of people who generally dine out at restaurants, hotels, orders, etc., ANI reported.

The hike comes just two months after the prices were slashed by Rs 115.50. It was the seventh price cut of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders since June, as international energy prices continued to decline.

The commercial cylinder rates came down by Rs 610 per 19 kg cylinder since June. On October 1 too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced.

Usually, the OMCs announce the LPG price change at the beginning and middle of each month.

