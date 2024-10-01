Major subsidies dip in Apr-Aug 2024, government accounts show

The government has managed to spend less on subsidies this year compared to a year ago. Data from the Controller General of Accounts shows expenditure on major subsidies fell marginally on year in Apr-Aug. The government spent Rs 1.786 trillion in 2024 in comparison to Rs 1.807 trillion in the same period last year.
The expenditure accounted for 47% of the Budget estimate of Rs 3.812 trillion for 2024-25, compared to 48% in the same period of the previous financial year.
The dip is accounted for largely by a huge fall in fertiliser subsidies. The expenditure on fertiliser subsidy is down 37% on year at Rs 611.699 billion in Apr-Aug. The food subsidy bill was Rs 1.138 trillion, up 37.2% against Apr-Aug a year ago.
Petroleum subsidy grew almost fivefold from the same period a year ago, but the absolute number remained within the budgeted outlay of Rs 119.250 billion.
The following table details major subsidies in Apr-Aug (in billion rupees):
|
|
Apr-Aug 2024-25
|
Apr-Aug 2023-24
|
Budget Estimates
|
Year-on-year % change
|
Food
|
1137.907
|
829.220
|
2052.500
|
37.23
|
Fertiliser
|
611.699
|
970.800
|
1639.998
|
-36.99
|
Petroleum
|
36.641
|
7.367
|
119.250
|
397.37
|
Total
|
1,786.247
|
1,807.387
|
3,811.748
|
-1.17
