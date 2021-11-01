Manufacturing PMI jumps to 55.9 in Oct; expands for fourth straight month

Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was in expansion territory for the fourth straight month, according to data compiled by IHS Markit India. PMI was recorded at 53.7 in September.

“At 55.9 in October, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was in expansion territory for the fourth month in a row. Moreover, rising from 53.7 in September, the latest gure pointed to the strongest improvement in overall operating conditions since February,” the report said.

