Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
economy
MGNREGA renamed: Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Yojana to have 125 days, minimum wage Rs 240 per day

MGNREGA renamed: Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Yojana to have 125 days, minimum wage Rs 240 per day

The government has raised the minimum guaranteed employment under the scheme to 125 days, while revising the minimum wage to Rs 240 per day.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Dec 12, 2025 4:29 PM IST
MGNREGA renamed: Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Yojana to have 125 days, minimum wage Rs 240 per dayThe scheme was first introduced in 2005 as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), before being renamed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)

In a major policy move, the Central government has renamed MGNREGA  Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Yojana. Alongside the name change, the government has raised the minimum guaranteed employment under the scheme to 125 days, while revising the minimum wage to Rs 240 per day.

The scheme was first introduced in 2005 as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), before being renamed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). As one of India’s most significant social security initiatives, the programme is built on the principle of ensuring the “right to work.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Its core objective is to enhance livelihood security for unskilled rural households. Under the existing framework, the scheme mandates providing at least 100 days of paid employment to adult members of rural families who volunteer to work—now expanded to 125 days under the latest revision.

Published on: Dec 12, 2025 4:28 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today