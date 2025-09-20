Nirman Bharat Sammelan: Policymakers, industry leaders to gather to discuss India’s infrastructure vision

The Nirman Bharat Sammelan – Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit is set to take place on September 21, 2025, in Delhi, bringing together top policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to discuss the future of India’s urban development and infrastructure growth. The main objective of this summit is to discuss topics related to India’s infrastructure, affordable housing, and the building of a New India. The summit promises a day filled with insights, innovations, and strategies shaping the country’s real estate and infrastructure landscape.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The event will kick off at 11.00 AM with the session “Nayi Soch Naya Bharat”, featuring Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, with Ashok Singhal moderating. This session will set the tone for discussions around innovative urban solutions and sustainable housing models.

At 11:30 AM, “Sabka Sapna Ghar Ho Apna” session will highlight inclusive housing initiatives. Speaker Manoj Gaur, CMD of Gaurs Group and President of CREDAI (NCR), will share insights on making homeownership accessible, moderated by Sweta Singh.

The mid-morning session “Ghar BaitheKharidoGhar” from 12:00 to 12:45 PM will explore digital transformation in real estate transactions, featuring industry leaders from Signature Global, ANAROCK Group, CBRE, Square Yards, and Colliers India, moderated by Neha Batham.

Advertisement

The focus will then shift to infrastructure with “Top Gear Mein Expressway!” from 12:45 to 1:15 PM, featuring prominent figures like RK Pandey, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, and Raghav Chandra, discussing highway development and expressway projects.

After lunch at 1:15 PM, sessions such as “I Love Noida” and “Infrastructure: Vikas Ka Aadhar” will showcase urban growth, smart city development, and investment opportunities, with experts from NOIDA, Knight Frank India, IIFCL, and Deloitte India leading the discussions.

Afternoon sessions include “Highway Man of India” with Nitin Gadkari, and “Vikas Ka Expressway” with Harsh Malhotra, followed by “Naye Bharat Ki Tasveer” and “‘Sankat’ Ne Niklega Samadhan”, addressing social justice, disaster management, and regional development challenges.

The day will conclude with “Badal Raha Hai Bharat”, highlighting technology, youth empowerment, and water resource planning, moderated by Sweta Singh. The summit promises to be a comprehensive platform for policymakers, real estate leaders, and infrastructure experts to shape the vision of a modern, inclusive, and sustainable Bharat.