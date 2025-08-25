From highways to hardship: 30,000 Indian truckers earning ₹40-92 lakh hit by US visa freeze

The United States has abruptly banned work visas and commercial driving licenses (CDLs) for foreign truck drivers, a move that threatens the aspirations of thousands of Indian youth — especially from Punjab and Haryana — who see trucking in America as a path to prosperity and respect.

The American trucking industry has long symbolised more than just a paycheck. With high salaries, safer lifestyles, and autonomy on the open road, it’s been a magnet for foreign workers, particularly Indians, many of whom dreamed of building a better life behind the wheel.

Now, that dream has hit a roadblock. The US government's immediate ban on issuing work visas and CDLs to foreign drivers will directly impact both current Indian drivers and those preparing to migrate. The ripple effect could be severe across communities already established in the American trucking circuit.

What do truck drivers in the US earn?

Truckers in the US are typically paid per mile, averaging $0.60 to $0.70 per mile. Covering 500-600 miles a day, a driver could earn between ₹4.2 lakh and ₹6.7 lakh per month. Some employers offer hourly wages ranging from ₹1,680 to ₹2,520, depending on experience, location, and employer. The average annual salary stands at ₹40 lakh, with companies like Walmart and Amazon offering up to ₹92 lakh to seasoned drivers.

How many Indians are impacted?

As of 2021, over 7.2 lakh foreign-born drivers worked in the US trucking sector — about 18% of the total workforce. A significant share of these drivers hail from India, especially from Punjab and Haryana, with many belonging to the Sikh community. A 2018 report revealed that over 30,000 Indian Sikhs had joined the U.S. trucking industry in just two years.

The new directive freezes visa issuance, work permits, and CDLs for foreign nationals. While those already working legally aren’t at immediate risk, their visa renewals could face challenges. Experts warn that if the ban stays in place, thousands of Indian truckers may lose their jobs or future opportunities.