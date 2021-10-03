Odisha's GST collection jumps 65% in Apr-Sept



With increasing economic activities, the GST collection in Odisha grew by a whopping 65.44 per cent year-on-year to Rs 20,303.86 crore in the first six months of the current fiscal, an official said on Saturday.

Around Rs 12,272 crore was mopped up as the Goods and Services Tax in the April-September period of the last financial year, he said.

In September, Rs 3,325.94 crore was collected as GST, up by 40 per cent, as against Rs 2,383.99 crore in the year-ago month.

"This is the highest growth rate of the indirect tax collection among all the major states in the country, GST Commissioner SK Lohani said.

The collection of Odisha GST (OGST) reached Rs 929.68 crore, up by 48 per cent, in the last month.

In April-September of FY22, the OGST mop-up was Rs 5,766.43 crore, registering a staggering 57 per cent growth over the year-ago period.

Over Rs 772 crore was collected as CGST, Rs 996.48 crore as IGST and Rs 626.85 crore as cess in the last month.

"The increased revenue collection is a result of better compliance by dealers having turnover of more than Rs 5 crore as well as a follow-up action of non-filer assessment and return scrutiny," he said.

Enhanced commercial activities in the manufacturing and mining sectors contributed to the growth of revenue collection, he said.

The total collection of VAT from fuel and liquor was at Rs 807.81 crore in September as against Rs 577.27 crore in the year-ago month.

