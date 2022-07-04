 ‘Opportunity from every corner’: Mamata Banerjee on investments from Adani, Ambani 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cited the state’s growth as the reason behind joining hands with the Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Adani Enterprises boss Gautam Adani. She added politics and industry should not be mixed. Banerjee was speaking at the ongoing India Today Conclave East 2022.

Talking about the initiatives taken by both the conglomerates in West Bengal, Banerjee said, “Adani Group is doing data bank here. Mukesh Ambani’s group is building a cable landing station here. There is opportunity from every corner.”

CM Banerjee added, "Politics is something different, Industry is something different. If you want to grow, you have to involve all. You have to divide the fruit for all. I don't mind who is A, who is B, who is C, who is D. I mind who matters."

She also lambasted the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed it only encourages business personalities that align with its ideology.

She said, “The Modi government only encourages BJP-minded people where they keep money and where they get money. That is the basic difference between us and them- our interest is to build up the industry and wherever the opportunity is.”

For the unversed, West Bengal government granted its approval to Adani Enterprises to set up a hyper-scale data centre on 51 acres of land located in Bengal Silicon Valley in New Town area on the outskirts of Kolkata.

During the sixth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit in April, Adani Group committed Rs 10,000 crore investment over a decade towards developing port infrastructure, data centres and undersea cables, centres of excellence in digital innovation, fulfillment centres, warehouses and logistics parks.

Reliance Jio is building a cable landing station in West Bengal with an aim to boost its connectivity with European and Asian countries.