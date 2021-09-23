Over 3 cr users accessed IT e-filing portal, 1.5 cr returns filed till date: Infosys

Bengaluru-based IT behemoth Infosys claimed that there has been a steady rise in usage of the Income Tax e-Filing portal. The IT giant also mentioned that more than 3 crore people logged into the portal and completed various transactions. Over 15 lakh unique taxpayers have logged into portal daily in the month of September and more than 1.5 crore returns have been filed till date.

More than 85 per cent taxpayers have also completed their e-verification mostly using Aadhaar OTP and verification. The portal is facilitating the filing of more than 2.5 lakh returns on a daily basis and ITR forms 1, 2, 3,4,5,6 and 7 are now available, as per the official release.

Besides this, many statutory forms—15G, 15H, EQ1, DTVSV, 15CA, 15CB, 10A, 10E, 10IE, 35 and TDS returns are also available on the portal. Over 11.5 lakh statutory forms and more than 8 lakh TDS returns have been filed so far. Portal has also enabled taxpayer services like e-PAN services, e-proceedings, response to notices and demands, DSC registrations and functionality for legal heir. More than 16.6 lakh e-PANs have been allocated, 4.3 lakh DSC registrations and over 3.44 lakh e-proceeding responses to notices have been completed as well.

“Even as it makes steady progress, Infosys recognises the ongoing challenges faced by some users and has engaged with more than 1,200 taxpayers directly to better understand their concerns,” Infosys further mentioned in the release. In a bid to address these challenges, the company is working closely with Chartered Accountants and will also dedicate more than 750 resources for this project in collaboration with the Income Tax Department.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Refunds worth over Rs 74,158 cr issued to 45 lakh taxpayers in FY22 so far: CBDT

Also read: New I-T portal continues to face glitches even as deadline for Infosys draws to a close