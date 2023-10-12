Over 4 million personalised products shipped by Indian sellers across the globe on Etsy in 2023

Etsy, the global marketplace for unique and creative goods, witnessed the sale of over 4 million personalised products by Indian sellers to buyers across the globe from January to September. Of this, jewellery was the most prominent category, with more than 750,000 personalised pieces being sold. More than 400,000 clothing items, including dresses, tops and tees, and pyjamas and robes, were personalized. The findings were revealed in the first ever Etsy’s Global Buying Trends report.

Interestingly, engagement and wedding-related gifts and jewellery were shipped from India to different parts of the world. The numbers include more than 100,000 personalised bridesmaid gifts and over 99,000, wedding and engagement-related jewelry. In addition, more than 78,000 rings (not wedding rings) and over 37,000 bridesmaid gifts were bought by global buyers from Etsy in India. The highest purchases for these products came from France and Canada, according to the company.

Home décor was another popular segment, which witnessed over 1 lakh personalised wall decor items being sold from India in 2023, over 50,000 rugs, and more than 46,000 altars and shrines being sold from India on the platform.

Some of the unique products sold this year include a 75-inch tree of life statue that went from New Delhi to Columbia Falls in Montana, a vintage princess crown that was shipped from a seller in New Delhi to Phoenix, Arizona, and a jharokha mirror that was sent from New Delhi to Los Angeles, California.

In September 2023, the longest distance an order on Etsy from India travelled was from Bagjola village in West Bengal to Tacna in Peru, covering a distance of 17,732 km, while the shortest distance an order travelled was from Tiruchirapilli in Tamil Nadu to Colombo in Sri Lanka, covering a distance of 453 km.

“At Etsy, we are focused on empowering small businesses with the tools they need to reach our global audience of more than 90 million buyers. This report is a testament to the fact that there is global interest in Indian-made items. Buyers around the world are interested in unique items from India and place great value on the quality work made within the country,” Pankaj Jathar, VP and Country Head India, Etsy.

Etsy has tens of thousands of small business owners from every state in India, selling one-of-a-kind products to buyers from all over the world.