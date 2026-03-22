PAN rules change from April 1, 2026: Aadhaar-only process ends; What are the new application norms

Applying for or updating a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is set to become more document-intensive from April 1, 2026, with revised rules coming into effect nationwide.

The changes, flagged by CSC e-Governance Services India Limited in a recent post on X, will alter how applicants submit requests for new PAN cards or make corrections to existing ones. Authorities have advised citizens to complete pending applications before the deadline to avoid additional documentation requirements.

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Under the revised framework, the current Aadhaar-only application process will no longer be sufficient. From April 1, applicants will be required to submit additional supporting documents along with their PAN applications.

More documents, stricter verification

Applicants will need to furnish documents such as a birth certificate, voter ID, passport, driving licence, matriculation certificate, or an affidavit issued by a magistrate, among other government-issued documents.

This marks a shift from the existing simplified process, where Aadhaar could be used as the sole document for application until March 31, 2026.

PAN details to align with Aadhaar

Another key change is that the name on the PAN card will be aligned strictly with Aadhaar records. Any discrepancies between the two could lead to issues in processing, making it necessary for applicants to ensure that their Aadhaar details are accurate and updated.

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New forms to replace the existing system

The application process itself is also set to change. New PAN application forms are expected to be introduced, and the existing forms will no longer be accepted for fresh applications or updates after April 1.

Advisory for applicants

Authorities have urged citizens to complete PAN-related formalities before the deadline to avoid the added burden of submitting multiple documents and navigating the updated system.

A PAN card, issued by the Income Tax Department, is a key identification document used for tracking financial transactions and tax-related activities. It is mandatory for banking, filing income tax returns, and several business and financial processes.

Applications for new PAN cards or updates can be made through the portals of Protean (formerly NSDL eGov), UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL), or the Income Tax Department’s e-filing website.