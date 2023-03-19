People’s growing involvement in democratic processes to fast-track problem-solving: PM Modi

The resilience demonstrated by India’s democracy and its institutions amid the crisis witnessed in the past couple of years had led to their coming under attack from certain quarters, prime minister Narendra Modi has said.

“I feel that our democracy and our democratic institutions are under attack as many people don’t seem to appreciate our successes. But am confident that despite such attacks, India will continue on its rapid march toward achieving its development goals,” the prime minister said in his address delivered at the India Today Conclave themed ‘The India Moment’ late Saturday evening.

He said that the world watched keenly as an elected government took far-reaching decisions to prove that democracy could deliver.

In the past several years the country was at the forefront of establishing several new institutions, he said. Some notable institutions created as a result included the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Centre for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), the government think tank NITI Aayog, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council.

“The world is seeing how the share of citizens has increased in the democratic processes. The country conducted several successful elections amid the coronavirus crisis. This attests to the strength of our institutions. Amid global headwinds, the Indian economy and its banking system continue to be robust,” the prime minister said.

He said people’s participation was of utmost importance in achieving development targets as looking for solutions to problems through intervention by the government and those in power only yielded limited successes.

“When the strength of 130 crore citizens consolidates and comes together there is no problem that cannot be resolved,” he emphasised, adding, “For this, the people’s trust in the government is equally important. I am happy to note that today citizens believe that the government cares for them.”

The prime minister attributed this growing trust to the introduction of the human touch in governance, without which the country may not have been able to meet the challenges thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am happy that the theme of the conclave is ‘The India Moment’. Today, the world’s leading economists, analysts and thinkers unanimously say that this is indeed India’s moment. And when the India Today Group shares in the optimism, that makes it even more special,” he remarked.

At a time when the country was emerging as a global player, the prime minister also urged the Indian media to take on a global perspective.

PM Modi highlights 75 days of achievements in 2023 as India Today Conclave celebrates ‘The India Moment’