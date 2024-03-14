scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Economy
Petrol and diesel prices cut by Rs 2 per litre. Check rate in your city

Feedback

Petrol and diesel prices cut by Rs 2 per litre. Check rate in your city

Oil companies have cut petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre each, effective from 6 am on Friday morning. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Petrol, diesel prices cut Petrol, diesel prices cut

Fuel becomes cheaper from Friday.  Petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 2 per litre each as state-owned oil companies ended a nearly two-year-long hiatus in rate revision.

The revised price will be applicable from 6 am on Friday, March 15, the oil ministry said on Thursday evening. "Reductions in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 6 crore cars and 27 crore two-wheelers," the oil ministry said. 

Petrol in the national capital will now cost Rs 94.72 a litre compared to Rs 96.72 per litre currently, and diesel will come for Rs 87.62 against Rs 89.62 at present.

Published on: Mar 14, 2024, 9:39 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement