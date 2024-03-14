Petrol and diesel prices cut by Rs 2 per litre. Check rate in your city

Fuel becomes cheaper from Friday. Petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 2 per litre each as state-owned oil companies ended a nearly two-year-long hiatus in rate revision.



The revised price will be applicable from 6 am on Friday, March 15, the oil ministry said on Thursday evening. "Reductions in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 6 crore cars and 27 crore two-wheelers," the oil ministry said.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have informed that they have revised Petrol and Diesel Prices across the country. New prices would be effective from 15th March 2024, 06:00 AM.



Petrol in the national capital will now cost Rs 94.72 a litre compared to Rs 96.72 per litre currently, and diesel will come for Rs 87.62 against Rs 89.62 at present.