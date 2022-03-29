Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Delhi, seventh price hike in eight days

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Tuesday yet again by at least 70 paise a litre, with the former crossing Rs 100 a litre in Delhi. This is the seventh time in the last eight days that petrol and diesel prices have gone up -- witnessing an overall increase of up to Rs 4.80 per litre, after a four-month hiatus.

After today's hike, petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 100.21 per litre as against Rs 99.41 previously, witnessing a 80 paisa hike. While diesel rates have gone up from Rs 90.77 per litre, to Rs 91.47, a 70 paisa hike, according to a price notification of Rajdhani service station, state-owned fuel retailers.

In the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017.

In Mumbai, petrol price has reached Rs 115.04 per litre, from Rs 113.38 per litre last week. While the diesel price has surged from Rs 98.13 per litre to Rs 99.25 per litre within five days, according to a notification by a state-owned fuel retailer.





In Chennai the cost of petrol and diesel to Rs 105.94 and Rs 96.00 respectively. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is at Rs 109.68 and diesel is Rs 94.62.

In Bengaluru, the price of petrol is Rs 105.62 per litre and Rs 89.70 per litre for diesel. In Hyderabad, per litre of petrol will cost Rs113.61 and Rs 99.84 for a litre of diesel.



City Diesel Price Petrol Price

Delhi Rs 91.47 Rs 100.21

Mumbai Rs 99.25 Rs 115.04

Chennai Rs 96.00 Rs 105.94

Bangalore Rs 89.70 Rs 105.62

Kolkata Rs 94.62 Rs 109.68

Hyderabad Rs 99.84 Rs113.61



Petrol and diesel prices vary from state-to-state based on factors like international crude oil prices, value-added tax (VAT) levied on fuel across different states, freight charges and international exchange rate. State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis at 6 am.

This revision is based on the average of international benchmark prices over the past 15 days, and state-run OMCs - Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd(HPCL) – could revise retail petrol and diesel prices daily