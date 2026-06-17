Petrol, diesel prices today, June 17: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Fuel prices across India held steady on June 17, even as global crude markets remain on edge amid tensions in West Asia and disruptions to key shipping routes. The petrol and diesel prices have remained stable since the May 25 hike.

On May 25, the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised petrol and diesel rates by ₹2.61 per litre to ₹2.87 per litre across India. This was the fourth hike in less than 2 weeks, triggered by rising global crude oil costs and a weakening rupee.

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In Delhi, petrol continues to retail at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. Prices remain higher in Mumbai, where petrol is selling at ₹111.21 per litre and diesel at about ₹97.83 per litre.

In major cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, petrol prices are still above ₹110 per litre, while diesel remains below ₹100 in Bengaluru and Kolkata.

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Fuel prices in key cities (June 17)

City Petrol (₹/litre) Diesel (₹/litre) Delhi 102.12 95.20 Hyderabad 115.73 103.82 Kolkata 113.47 99.82 Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Bengaluru 110.89 98.80 Chennai 108.01 99.78

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What drives petrol and diesel prices in India?

A combination of global, economic, and domestic factors shapes fuel prices at the pump. At the heart of it is the international price of crude oil, the base raw material for both petrol and diesel, which has the single biggest bearing on what consumers ultimately pay.

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The rupee-dollar exchange rate is another key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

Why do prices differ across different cities?

On top of that, taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price, which is why petrol and diesel rates differ across states. Transportation costs and prevailing demand-supply conditions also factor into the retail price consumers see at the pump.