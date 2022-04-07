PM Modi asks secretaries to focus on job creation, skill upgradation, fiscal discipline 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who interacted with the secretaries of the Government of India on April 2, laid down a list of directives. The 16-point directive, released by the government on April 4, highlights the PM’s emphasis on job creation, skill upgradation, fiscal discipline and more.

“Employment generation should be given high priority and should be the focus of government initiative across public and private sectors. Every ministry/department should immediately take steps to fill up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts,” the 16-point directive mentioned.

The government must act as a facilitator and agent for economic development, the PM had directed the secretaries. “It is imperative to hand hold the private sector to give impetus to manufacturing and job creation and help Indian companies become world leaders,” he had emphasised.

The Prime Minister also pushed for skill upgradation and training. He said that the full potential of Capacity Building Commission must be utilised for training and capacity building of officers.

PM Modi said that the ongoing Vision@2047 exercise must be completed in a time-bound manner, and that all levels of officers, including the young officers working in the field and the district level must be consulted.

“Global indices should be regarded as opportunities to benchmark ourselves against best practices, identify shortcomings in our framework and processes and undertake necessary improvements,” he told the secretaries.

The directive emphasised on PM Modi’s focus on fiscal discipline at the state level. He said that fiscal implications of policy measures and decisions must be analysed and shared with state governments.

PM Modi asked secretaries to deploy officers to rural areas under the ‘Vibrant Border Village’ initiative for ground assessment of challenges and to give a practical prescription for all-round development of such villages. NCC schools must give priority to students from such villages, he added.

“Long-term opportunities for exports to be assessed by each sector and policies fine-tuned to fully leverage such opportunities,” he added. Cutting-edge global technologies in different sectors must be studied in detail and steps must be taken to adopt them, directed PM Modi.

He also directed the secretaries to launch an initiative under Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to build 75 water bodies in each district under MGNREGA by August 15, 2022.

“The feasibility of granting composite regulatory clearances based on the masterplan for projects identified under Gati Shakti may be explored,” stated PM Modi.

Also read: Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger meets PM Modi, discusses tech

Also read: World divided but India took an independent stance: Modi on Russia-Ukraine war