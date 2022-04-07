Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger meets PM Modi, discusses tech

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening, where the two discussed subjects including tech, research and innovation. Gelsinger was joined by Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India, VP Intel Foundry Services, Intel Corporation and Randhir Thakur, President of Intel Foundry. Sources confirm that the Intel leadership team has discussed India’s Semicon Program too with the government.

“Celebrating three decades of Intel partnership with India!" Gelsinger had tweeted a picture of his meeting with Modi along with Rai and Thakur. To which, PM Modi had tweeted, "Glad to have met you @PGelsinger! We had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation. I admire your optimism towards India."

In December India’s IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw had tweeted to Randhir Thankur inviting Intel to set up a semiconductor fab in India. And this meeting of India’s PM and some of the top ministers in his cabinet with Intel’s leadership team appears to be a positive step towards Intel considering India’s Semicon Program.

Earlier industry expert Satya Gupta, President VLSI Society of India, and advisor at India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) had explained to Business Today that the reason behind why companies such as Intel, Samsung, TSMC, etc. haven’t made any India specific announcement yet is because big players don't respond to a request for a quote (RFQ) or a scheme, especially in such a short deadline.

“The key individuals at the highest level from the government, and the potential big investors like Intel, Samsung, TSMC, Micron etc. have to sit down and find a win-win situation. It is also very critical to involve senior advisors from the domestic & global industry in these dialogues. These companies also do their analysis, planning and strategy and act accordingly,” Gupta added.

Responding to Business Today’s question on whether Intel will come to India, Gupta explained that India is offering much more than just the incentives under the scheme. India is one of the fastest-growing markets for electronics, thus, creating demand for semiconductors.

