Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hosted United States Vice President JD Vance, along with Second Lady Usha Vance, their children, and senior members of the US administration, at his official residence in New Delhi.

The two leaders reviewed and positively assessed the progress made in various areas of bilateral cooperation. They welcomed the significant advancement in negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement, noting that it focuses on the welfare of the people of both countries.



"Prime Minister fondly recalled his visit to Washington D.C. in January and his fruitful discussions with President Trump, which laid down the roadmap for close cooperation between India and the U.S., leveraging the strengths of Make America Great Again (MAGA) and Viksit Bharat 2047,” the Prime Minister's Office said in an official statement.

Advertisement

In addition to trade, Prime Minister Modi and Vice President Vance acknowledged ongoing collaboration in key strategic sectors, including energy, defence, and cutting-edge technologies.

They also exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy should be the guiding principles in dealing with international challenges.

Modi also conveyed his greetings to U.S. President Donald Trump and expressed enthusiasm for his upcoming visit to India later this year. “Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he looked forward to his visit to India later this year,” the statement noted.

The meeting comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has imposed and then paused sweeping tariffs on imports from over 70 countries, including India. India and the US are actively negotiating a bilateral trade agreement aimed at addressing tariff barriers and enhancing market access.

Advertisement

The high-level discussions between Modi and Vance are seen as part of a broader push to stabilise and deepen economic ties, especially as both countries seek to align strategic interests.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said India is "actively engaging" with the US and hopes to conclude the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement "positively" by fall (September-October) this year.

"We are one of the countries which is actively engaged with the new administration of the United States of America to see how best we can get a bilateral trade agreement done," she said during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in San Francisco.