PM Modi inaugurates 9 medical colleges in UP, attacks previous govt for 'ruining Purvanchal's image'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh from Siddharthnagar. Addressing the crowd at the ceremony, the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh stating that Purvanchal's image was ruined by the previous governments.

PM Modi said, "Earlier, Purvanchal's image was ruined by previous governments, it was defamed because of 'dimagi' fever... The same region will now infuse new hopes... people of UP can't forget how Yogi ji had highlighted about UPs poor medical system in Parliament, despite not being a CM".

The nine medical colleges inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Monday are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, and Jaunpur.

The Prime Minister claimed that the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh were busy filling family lockers and earning for themselves.

"Has it ever happened before that nine colleges were inaugurated? The reason is political priorities. Our priority is to save poor people's money and provide them facilities," PM Modi said while addressing the crowd in the poll-bound state.

"The earlier govt had left people of Purvanchal to suffer from diseases, but now it will become a medical hub of Northern India," he added.

PM Modi explained that with the construction of these nine new medical colleges, about 2,500 new beds have been created, new employment opportunities have been created for more than 5,000 doctors and paramedics.

The nine medical colleges inaugurated today have been built at a cost of Rs 2,329 crore. Eight of these medical colleges have been sanctioned under a centrally-sponsored scheme for the establishment of new medical colleges attached with district or referral hospitals. While the one at Jaunpur has been made functional by the state government through its own resources.

Later in the day, PM Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) in Varanasi. PM Modi will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore, explained the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement issued on Sunday.

