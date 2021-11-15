PM Modi launches Ration Aapke Gram, Sickle Cell Mission, other schemes for Janjatiya community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched key initiatives for the Janjatiya community on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan. Among the schemes introduced, the PM launched the 'Ration Aapke Gram' scheme in Madhya Pradesh, the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell Mission, and laid the foundation of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country.

The Prime Minister praised the richness of their spiritual and cultural life, saying every cultural aspect of tribal, including songs and dances, carry a life lesson and they have so much to teach.

The Prime Minister said everyone must bring the inspiring stories of tribal heroes and heroines in the freedom struggle before the country's new generation.

"Be it the bravery of Gond Maharani Veer Durgavati or the sacrifice of Rani Kamalapati, the country cannot forget them. The struggle of Veer Maharana Pratap cannot be imagined without the brave Bhils who fought shoulder to shoulder and made sacrifices" the Prime Minister said.

He also remembered Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare's contribution in connecting coming generations to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare passed away this morning. Paying tributes to the historian. "The ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that Babasaheb Purandare ji placed in front of the country, those ideals will continue to inspire us continuously. I pay my heartfelt tributes to Babasaheb Purandare ji, the Prime Minister said."

He remarked that the tribal region of the country has always been rich in terms of wealth and resources. But "those who were in the government earlier, followed the policy of exploiting these areas. We are following the policy of utilizing the potential of these areas properly," he said.

The PM had recently lauded those working in tribal and rural society as the "real diamonds" of the country. "Today, products by the artisans of the tribal section are being promoted nationally and globally, more than 90 forest produces are being given MSP compared to 8-10 crops earlier."

