PM Modi leaves for South Africa to attend 15th BRICS Summit; to visit Greece on Aug 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked for South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. He will visit Johannesburg from August 22-24, and will follow it up with a visit to Greece on August 25.

This will be PM Modi’s first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019. The grouping will review the progress of the initiatives launched earlier and identify future areas of activity.

“BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system. This Summit will provide a useful opportunity for BRICS to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development,” said PM Modi in a statement.

The prime minister, during his stay in Johannesburg will also participate in the BRICS–Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events that will be part of the main BRICS Summit activities.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the summit.

From thereon, PM Modi will travel to Athens at the invitation of Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “This will be my first visit to this ancient land. I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years,” said PM Modi.

In his visit to Greece, PM Modi and PM Mitsotakis will hold talks to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship between the two countries. PM Modi will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece.

Also read: India is on its way to becoming world's 3rd largest economy, says PM Modi

Also read: 'India becoming the voice of Global South under PM Modi's leadership': Jyotiraditya Scindia at Aaj Tak G20 Summit