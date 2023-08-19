'India becoming the voice of Global South under PM Modi's leadership': Jyotiraditya Scindia at Aaj Tak G20 Summit

Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday stated that India is becoming the voice of the Global South under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The world is looking up to India now and companies from around the world are setting up their manufacturing units in the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said while speaking at the Aaj Tak G20 Summit.

He stated that companies from around the world are coming to India today. "Had you or I ever imagined that manufacturing facilities of Apple and Airbus would be established in India? Today, the majority of iPhones are being produced in India. Airbus's C-295 facility has now been established in India. Also, investment in semi-conductors is taking place in India today,” Scindia added.

The union minister noted that the country is advancing under the supervision of PM Modi and that India’s stature has grown under his leadership. He also said that the world knows India's potential today.

"India shifted from English to Hindi as people from the West are using Hindi words. Yoga Day has become a global phenomenon because of India. Other than that, India is seen as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war," he highlighted.

At the event, Scindia also praised the country's scientific research and vaccine manufacturing ecosystem. He said that India supplied over 235 million Covid-19 vaccines to 98 countries of the world.

The union minister mentioned that the government is currently working on developing the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi to become the country's first international hub airport.

“The first international hub airport will be in New Delhi. We are in talks with Air India and IndiGo,” he said.

Scindia added that the government is working on making several aviation hubs in India and that the aviation sector will always remain prosperous.

