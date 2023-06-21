PM Modi meets Elon Musk, Ray Dalio, Neil deGrasse Tyson in the US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to the US, met some eminent personalities soon after he landed in New York. PM Modi met Elon Musk, investor Ray Dalio, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, mathematical statistician Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author Robert Thurman, and economist Paul Romer.

The prime minister spoke about a host of issues with these personalities, including space, investments, developmental strides in India, Buddhism, as well as technology.

PM Modi spoke about a whole range of things with Elon Musk, ranging from energy to spirituality, he said in a tweet. Musk told India Today that Tesla will invest in India, and that he had asked for incentives earlier too. “I will be coming to India next year. I am looking at a significant investment relationship with India. Looking at a SpaceX collaboration,” he said.

Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality. https://t.co/r0mzwNbTyN pic.twitter.com/IVwOy5SlMV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

Musk also spoke about Twitter and said that they don’t have an option but to obey local laws. “We cannot apply America to Earth,” he added.

The prime minister also met Ray Dalio and urged him to deepen investments in India. They also spoke about the reforms that the government has initiated.

Dalio, following his meeting with PM Modi said that India’s potential is enormous. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come when India’s time has come. Potential of India is enormous and you now have a reformer who has the ability to transform. India and Prime Minister Modi are at a juncture in which a lot of opportunities will be created,” he added.

Met my friend, the distinguished author and investor @RayDalio. Urged him to deepen investments in India and also talked about the reform trajectory of our Government. pic.twitter.com/sgM9JSPtQn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

Neil deGrasse Tyson and PM Modi spoke about space and how to draw more youngsters towards science and innovation.

Tyson said, “Sky is not the limit for PM Modi. I was delighted to spend time with the leader, who is scientifically thoughtful. Priorities might be out of balance for many world leaders but Prime Minister Modi cares for many things including solutions. I am not alone when I say that potential what India can accomplish knows no limit.”

Talked space, science and related issues with @neiltyson. Highlighted steps India is taking to reform the space sector and draw more youngsters towards science as well as innovation. pic.twitter.com/aeOuXEjEau — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

PM Modi and Nobel laureate Professor Paul Romer spoke about how technology can be leveraged to improve lives and how to make our cities more sustainable and people friendly. With Robert Thurman, PM Modi spoke about research and scholarship on Buddhism. They discussed India’s Buddhist heritage and how it can help overcome challenges that the world currently faces.

With Nassim Nicholas Taleb, PM Modi discussed India’s development strides and how the country is nurturing a spirit of enterprise and risk-taking among the youth.

Also read: 'One cannot just apply America to Earth': Elon Musk says Twitter needs to comply with local govt laws

Also read: Exclusive: Elon Musk confirms Tesla will come to India soon, plans to visit next year