'One cannot just apply America to Earth': Elon Musk says Twitter needs to comply with local govt laws

In a recent interview with India Today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed the issue of Twitter's compliance with local government laws in India. Musk emphasized that Twitter had no choice but to adhere to the regulations imposed by the Indian government, stating that failure to do so would result in the platform being shut down. He expressed the view that one cannot simply apply American principles universally, highlighting the need to respect and comply with the laws of each country.

Musk's comments came in response to a question posed by India Today regarding Jack Dorsey's statement about Twitter facing the threat of being shut down and employees potentially facing jail time in India. Musk acknowledged the necessity for companies to abide by local government laws, stressing that non-compliance would have severe consequences.

Elon Musk said, "Twitter doesn't have a choice but to obey local government. If we don't obey local government laws, we'll get shut down. One cannot just apply America to earth."

Musk also announced Tesla's investment plans in India, bringing a significant boost to the country's economy. He confirmed that Tesla will invest in India and disclosed his intention to visit the country in the coming year. This decision marks a significant victory for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Tesla had previously been reluctant to commit to such investments.

Tesla's investment in India follows the recent announcement by Apple CEO Tim Cook, who revealed the company's plans to ramp up manufacturing in the country. These developments indicate a growing interest from major global technology companies in expanding their presence in India.

As Elon Musk looks ahead to strengthening the investment relationship between Tesla and India, he expressed enthusiasm for potential collaborations with SpaceX, his aerospace manufacturing and space transportation company. While specific details regarding the scale and nature of the investments are yet to be disclosed, Musk's commitment to fostering a significant investment relationship with India holds promise for both parties.