Business Today
Exclusive: Elon Musk confirms Tesla will come to India soon, plans to visit next year

This decision by Tesla to invest in India is seen as a major victory for the country, as the company had been reluctant to commit to such investments in the past

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that the company will be investing in India in the near future, marking a significant development for the country. The entrepreneur shared his plans during an interview with India Today, which took place shortly after his meeting with PM Modi at the New York Palace hotel.  Musk's announcement comes after Tesla had previously requested additional incentives to consider investing in India.

This decision by Tesla to invest in India is seen as a major victory for the country, as the company had been reluctant to commit to such investments in the past. It follows Apple CEO Tim Cook's recent announcement that the tech giant would be intensifying its manufacturing efforts in India.

When asked about Jack Dorsey, and the controversy around his statement about govt shutting down Twitter offices in India, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, Musk stated that the social media platform had no choice but to comply with local government regulations. Musk told India Today's Geeta Mohan, "Twitter doesn't have a choice to obey local govt. If we don't obey local government laws, we'll get shut down. One cannot just apply America to earth." 

Elon Musk in conversation with PM Modi

He emphasized the importance of adhering to local laws, stating that failure to do so would result in the platform being shut down.

Musk also acknowledged the need to consider different cultural and legal contexts, remarking that the rules of America cannot be universally applied to the entire planet.

Regarding Tesla's investment plans in India, Musk told India Today that he intends to visit the country in the coming year. He expressed his interest in establishing a significant investment relationship with India and hinted at potential collaboration for SpaceX, his aerospace manufacturing and space transportation company.

Published on: Jun 21, 2023, 6:38 AM IST
