PM Modi releases special commemorative postage stamp, Rs 75 coin on inauguration of new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released special commemorative postage stamp and Rs 75 coin during a ceremony in the new Parliament building. The ceremony at the new Parliament building began with National Anthem today after PM Modi inaugurated it and installed the Sengol in Lok Sabha chamber.

“In the development journey of every country, some moments come which become immortal. 28th May is such a day,” said PM Modi at the new Lok Sabha. He said that the new Parliament is not just a building but the symbol of aspiration of 140 crore people.

“It gives a message to the world about India's determination. This new Parliament will become witness to the rise of a self-reliant India,” said PM Modi.

He also stated that the new Parliament building will not just contribute to India's growth but will also contribute towards the world's progress.

Soon after inaugurating the new Parliament building today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that the iconic building becomes a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality.

May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress, he said.

"As the new building of India's Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress," the prime minister tweeted.

He also shared pictures of the inaugural event held this morning.

