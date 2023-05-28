Wrestlers' protest: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik detained during march towards Parliament

The Delhi Police on Sunday detained protesting wrestlers including Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik from the protest site, Jantar Mantar, as they tried to march towards Parliament. The wrestlers, who have been seeking the removal of Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, were trying to march towards the new Parliament as they wanted to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament.



Earlier in the day, security was beefed up in Lutyens' Delhi for the new parliament building inauguration and wrestlers' mahapanchayat. Thousands of police personnel had been deployed and multiple layers of barricades were put in place.

The wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, about two kilometres from the parliament building, said they will go ahead with their "Mahila Mahapanchayat" near the new building at any cost. Police, however, said no protester will be allowed to move towards the new building as permission has not been granted to hold the "Mahila Mahapanchayat". "We respect our athletes, but we will not let there be any disturbance in the inauguration (of the new parliament building)," Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Law and Order, told PTI.

Police personnel put up barricades at border points and were checking vehicles entering the national capital. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh will gather at Delhi's Ghazipur border and enter the national capital to extend their support to the protesting wrestlers.

The agitating wrestlers have demanded the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Singh who, they alleged, sexually harassed several women grapplers. In view of the protests, police requested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to grant the necessary permission to create temporary jail in the MC Primary Girls School, Kanjawala Chowk, Old Bawana on Sunday.

"Strict vigil is being kept along Delhi's borders. We have increased our pickets. Multiple barricades have been placed and no one will be allowed entry to the national capital without thorough checking," a senior police officer said.

