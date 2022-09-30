PM Modi to launch 5G services tomorrow; all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the much-awaited 5G services in India on Saturday, along with inaugurating the 6th edition of the Indian Mobile Congress. 5G will be launched by the PM in select cities, but will gradually cover the entire country in the coming couple of years.

The ultra-high speed internet service is expected to result in new economic opportunities, societal benefits as well as serve as a transformational force for the nation. The cumulative impact of 5G is estimated to reach $450 billion by 2035.

It is expected to change the technological landscape for India, the second-biggest smartphone market after China.

"Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India on October 1, 2022 and also inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 to be held from October 1-4, 2022, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi," an official release stated.

All you need to know about the 5G services in India:

5G will offer speeds that are multiple times faster than 4G, as well as support lag-free connectivity. It will enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time. It will allow ultra-low latency connections allowing downloading of full-length and high-quality videos or movies within seconds – even in crowded areas. 5G is expected to enable solutions for e-health, mobile cloud gaming, connected vehicles, immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences. The high-speed internet service is expected to spur innovations by startups and business enterprises, and further the ‘Digital India’ vision. It is expected to facilitate IoT (Internet of Things), M2M (Machine-to-Machine communication), AI (Artificial Intelligence), Edge Computing, and robotics. The 5G auctions saw bids by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Gautam Adani’s group as well as Vodafone Idea, amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani's Jio bought nearly half of all the airwaves sold with a Rs 88,078 crore bid, while Sunil Mittal made successful bids of Rs 43,084 crore, followed by Vodafone Idea Ltd that bought spectrum for Rs 18,799 crore, and Adani who paid Rs 212 crore for 400 MHz. Adani group bought spectrum in the 26 GHz band, which is suitable for setting up a private network for end-to-end communication. The DoT set up a 5G testbed with the help of IITs, IISc Bengaluru and SAMEER to develop the technology.

Also read: Bharti Airtel hits fresh high, climbs 6% ahead of 5G launch