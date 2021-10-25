PM Modi to launch PMASBY today; here's everything you need to know about the health infra scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) in Varanasi today. The Prime Minister will also visit Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar to inaugurate nine medical colleges in the state. This would be his second visit to the poll-bound state in a week.
Leaving for Siddharthnagar and Varanasi. Today, India’s largest scheme to scale-up health infrastructure will be launched. Various medical colleges along with key development works will be inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/mY0RiZH7vU— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2021
After inaugurating the colleges in Siddharthnagar, PM Modi will head to his Lok Sabha constituency - Varanasi - to launch PMASBY, which is aimed at strengthening health infrastructure in urban as well as rural areas. While in Varanasi, PM Modi will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore, explained the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in an official statement. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present.
Healthcare professionals and staff from functional health and wellness centres at the panchayat and block level, sub-district and district hospitals and the Government Medical College of Varanasi will be virtually participating in the launch of PMASBY.
The nine medical colleges to be inaugurated by PM Modi are situated in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.
All you need to know about the Pradhan Mantri Aatmnirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana:
