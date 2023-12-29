PM Modi to unveil projects worth over Rs 11,100 crore to transform Ayodhya's infrastructure; see details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a momentous visit to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on December 30. The visit marks the inauguration and laying of foundation stones for multiple transformative projects valued at over Rs 11,100 crore, aimed at rejuvenating civic facilities and establishing world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister's itinerary includes a series of significant inaugurations. Commencing at 11:15 AM, he will inaugurate the revamped Ayodhya Railway Station, flag off the new Amrit Bharat trains, and introduce the Vande Bharat trains. Additionally, several railway projects will be dedicated to the nation.

Following this, at around 12:15 PM, the Prime Minister will officially open the newly constructed Ayodhya Airport. At 1 PM, a public event will witness the inauguration, dedication, and foundation stone-laying for development projects amounting to more than Rs 15,700 crore across the state.

These encompass projects worth approximately Rs 11,100 crore tailored for Ayodhya's development and an additional Rs 4,600 crore allocated for various projects across Uttar Pradesh.

The vision behind these initiatives is to cultivate modern, top-tier infrastructure in Ayodhya, augment connectivity, and enhance civic amenities, all while honouring the city's illustrious history and heritage.

Ayodhya Airport, Phase 1, has been constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 1,450 crore. Spanning 6,500 sqm, the terminal building can cater to approximately 10 lakh passengers annually. The building's facade mirrors the architectural splendour of the forthcoming Shri Ram Mandir, while the interiors are adorned with local art depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram. Infused with sustainability features like insulated roofing, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, and solar power, the airport aims for a GRIHA 5-star rating, promising improved regional connectivity and a catalyst for tourism, commerce, and employment.

The Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, Phase I, boasting a modern three-storey structure developed at a cost exceeding Rs 240 crore, is equipped with elevators, escalators, food plazas, shops, and various amenities, ensuring accessibility and sustainability.

The Prime Minister's schedule also encompasses the inauguration of new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains, highlighting enhanced passenger amenities and bolstered rail infrastructure. These developments aim to fortify rail connectivity, with projects like the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line, Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project sections, and the electrification of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway segment.

In an effort to facilitate accessibility to the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir, the Prime Minister will inaugurate four widened and beautified roads in Ayodhya, including Rampath, Bhaktipath, Dharampath, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path. Additionally, various civic infrastructure projects will be inaugurated, contributing to Ayodhya's urban rejuvenation and embellishment.