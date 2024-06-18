PM releases 17th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana of Rs 20,000 cr in Varanasi; check details on payment status, eligibility

Kisan Samman installment: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 18) released the 17th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana of Rs 20,000 crore that is going to benefit over 9.26 crore farmers. During the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Varanasi today, PM Modi also distributed certificates to over 30,000 self-help groups trained as Krishi Sakhis, who will work as para-extension workers on the agricultural lands.

Speaking at the gathering after getting elected from Varanasi for the third time, PM Modi said: "Thanks to the love and blessings of the people of Kashi, I have had the privilege to serve as the Prime Minister of our nation. The people of Kashi have elected me as their representative for the third time.....in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, over 64 crore people exercised their right to vote, making it the largest election in the world."

He added: "Agriculture will play a big role in making 21st century India the third largest economic power in the world". "I consider farmers, women, youth and poor strong pillars of 'Viksit Bharat."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/sfFldiu0YI — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2024

Before PM Modi, newly appointed Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Today, PM Modi will transfer Rs 20,000 crore to the bank accounts of about 9.25 crore farmers with a single click. So far, about Rs 3.24 lakh crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of farmers..."

Launched in 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or PM-KISAN is a central programme to augment the income of the Small and Marginal Farmers (SMFs). Under the scheme, the farmers are given a direct payment of Rs 6000 a year. This amount is transferred in three equal installments of Rs 2000 every four months. The money is transferred to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries. Last 16th Installment of PM KISAN scheme was released on February 28, 2024.

How to check one's PM-KISAN installment status:

Step 1: Go to pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' option under the 'Farmers Corner' section on the main page.

Step 3: Fill your Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Step 4: Click on 'Get Data' to display the status of the installment.

When the system processes your request and checks the PM Kisan database, your beneficiary status will be displayed on the screen.