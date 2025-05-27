Railways to receive 300 diesel locomotives by FY28

The Indian Railways will receive 300 new high-power diesel locomotives from US-based Wabtec by FY28 as part of the $2.5 billion public-private partnership, even as the public transporter has announced that it will take all diesel engines off its network as it nears 100% electrification.

Under the ‘Make in India’ programme, Wabtec’s plant in Marhowra, Bihar, is to supply 1,000 fuel-efficient, emission-compliant diesel-electric Evolution Series locomotives. This state-of-the-art plant commenced operations in 2018 and in all, 700 locomotives have already been supplied.

Advertisement

Related Articles

These high-power locomotives -- with a combination of 4500 horsepower and 6000 horsepower -- were for freight movement. However, all trains on both the east and west dedicated freight corridors are now hauled by electric locomotives. These engines have a lifespan of 35 years, will now become part of the railways' 2500 emergency fleet to be used only for disaster and strategic requirements.

With railways doing away with diesel engine operations, there have been concerns around the future of the Marhowra factory, but Wabtec has plans in place to keep it functional.

“The contract stands (for delivery of the remaining 300 locomotives). For the future, we will focus on local domestic opportunities with railways, export, and railway components so that the massive infrastructure built is used,” said Sujatha Narayan, Senior Vice President and India Region Leader from Wabtec.

Advertisement

Wabtec is also exploring export options with the first two of the 70 ordered by Rio Tinto set to sail in June this year to Africa. It is to support the rail operations for the Simandou high-grade iron ore project, located in the Southeast of Guinea and is Africa’s largest mining and infrastructure development project. Wabtec has an export order of 140 locomotives.

“This export order is a testament to the quality and reliability of our products,” added Narayan.

These engines are equipped with the latest technology, an AC cabin for loco pilots, toilets, a refrigerator, engine trail system and smart electronics. These locomotives are suitable for heavy haulage on hilly terrain.



