RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das projects CPI inflation at 5.3% for FY24

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that inflation is projected at 6.5 per cent for 2022-23, with Q4 at 5.7 per cent.

On the assumption of a normal monsoon, CPI inflation is projected at 5.3 per cent for 2023-24 with Q1 at 5 per cent, Q2 at 5.4 per cent, Q3 at 5.4 per cent and Q4 at 5.6 per cent.

Das noted that food inflation outlook will likely benefit by bumper rabi output while commodity prices may remain firm with easing of COVID-19 restrictions in some parts of the world.