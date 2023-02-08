scorecardresearch
RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das projects CPI inflation at 5.3% for FY24

Das noted that food inflation outlook will likely benefit by bumper rabi output while commodity prices may remain firm with easing of COVID-19 restrictions in some parts of the world.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that inflation is projected at 6.5 per cent for 2022-23, with Q4 at 5.7 per cent.

On the assumption of a normal monsoon, CPI inflation is projected at 5.3 per cent for 2023-24 with Q1 at 5 per cent, Q2 at 5.4 per cent, Q3 at 5.4 per cent and Q4 at 5.6 per cent.

Published on: Feb 08, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Posted by: Smriti Mishra, Feb 08, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
