Richest Indian woman Roshni Nadar Malhotra is worth Rs 84,330 crore; check out full list

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Falguni Nayar, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Vandana Lal, Renu Munjal are not only some of the most influential women in India Inc, but also some of the most affluent. Kotak Private Banking and Hurun India released the ‘Kotak Private Banking Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women List’, a compilation of the richest women in India, on Wednesday.

Topping the list is HCL Technologies’ Roshni Nadar Malhotra with wealth of Rs 84,330 crore, followed by Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar with Rs 57,520 crore. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was on the third spot with Rs 29,030 crore, while Divi's Laboratories’ Nilima Motaparti with Rs 28,180 crore, Zoho’s Radha Vembu with Rs 26,620 crore, USV’s Leena Gandhi Tewari with Rs 24,280 crore, Thermax’s Anu Aga and Meher Pudumjee with Rs 14,530 crore, New Confluent’s Neha Narkhede with Rs 13,380 crore, Dr Lal PathLabs’ Vandana Lal with Rs 6,810 crore and Hero FinCorp’s Renu Munjal with Rs 6,620 crore were the other names on the list.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra has topped the list for the second year in a row, while Falguni Nayar is the richest self-made woman in the country and the tenth-richest self-made woman in the world. Roshni Nadar is also the first Indian woman to lead a listed IT company. Leena Gandhi Tewari is the most charitable woman on the list, donating Rs 24 crore to the cause of healthcare. Neha Narkhede is the richest new member on the list.

Design: Mohsin Shaikh

The 2021 edition of the report focuses exclusively on women who have broken the corporate glass ceiling and are self-made. The cut-off for the list is Rs 300 crore, as against Rs 100 crore in 2020. The women this year have an average wealth of Rs 4,170 crore, as against Rs 2,725 crore in the previous edition.

“Over the years, Indian women are slowly yet surely coming into their own - carving a space for themselves through knowledge, excellence, passion, and empathy,” said Oisharya Das, CEO – Private Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD & Chief Researcher, Hurun India said, “Women-led wealth creation directly improves women’s employment, corresponding families, and society. Inclusion of women, who represent 50% of India’s population in the workforce or wealth creation, cuts across societal barriers.”

The report showed that Falguni Nayar was the biggest gainer in terms of percentage growth. She is also the richest self-made woman, followed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Radha Vembu, Neha Narkhede, Syntel’s Neerja Sethi, PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi, Byju’s Divya Gokulnath, OfBusiness’ Ruchi Kalra, investor Ambiga Subramanian, and Study World Education’s Vidhya Vinod.

Divya Gokulnath is also the richest woman startup entrepreneur, followed by Ruchi Kalra, Lenskart’s Neha Bansal, LEAD School’s Smita Deorah, and WinZO’s Saumya Singh Rathore. LEAD School is the first edtech company to become a unicorn in 2022.

Also read: Gautam Adani overtakes Bill Gates as the 4th richest person: Forbes list

Also read: Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar amongst world’s new billionaires: Hurun Rich List