'Roughly Andheri West's population': Capitalmind CEO as Sitharaman announces help for 1.7 crore farmers in Budget 2024-25

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the Union Budget 2025-26, Capitalmind CEO Deepak Shenoy offered a sharp, relatable take on one of its key agricultural announcements. Reacting to the proposals, Shenoy said, “Specific proposals start. Agri first. There is an unpronounceable scheme that will increase productivity, improve irrigation, etc etc. 1.7 cr. farmers will be helped. That's roughly the population of Andheri West.”

His comparison put the scale of the scheme into perspective, linking it to one of Mumbai’s bustling suburbs. The agricultural reforms aim to enhance productivity and strengthen irrigation infrastructure, targeting a wide swath of the farming community. While the name of the scheme left Shenoy bemused, the government’s intent was clear—bolstering farmer support at a significant scale.

Shenoy’s commentary didn’t stop there. Addressing the Budget’s focus on pulses, he quipped, “Atmanirbharta in pulses. Why not say Ghar ki murgi, daal baraabar? Missed opportunity.” His tongue-in-cheek remark highlighted the government’s six-year proposal to ramp up pulse procurement, a shift from its traditional rice-and-wheat-heavy buying patterns. “It’s better than buying rice and wheat like crazy, but can we stop buying rice and wheat like crazy please,” he added, underlining the need for a more diversified approach to food procurement.

In a lighter vein, Shenoy noted, “Bihar will get a makhana board! I like it. Make more of that,” referring to the government’s move to promote regional agricultural products.

The Budget spans ten broad areas with a focus on the poor, youth, farmers, and women. “Our economy is the fastest growing among all major economies,” the finance minister said, adding that the next five years present a unique opportunity for balanced, inclusive growth.

Sitharaman also enhanced agri loans under KCC increased from 3 lakh to 5 lakh for interest subvention. "I fully endorse this as long as there are no insane loan waivers," Shenoy said.

