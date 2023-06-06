'Route for Sai Baba devotees': Nitin Gadkari shares visuals of four-lane highway that'll reduce travel time between Shirdi, Nashik 

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday shared the photos of the four lane Sinnar-Shirdi section of the NH-160 highway as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojna in a LinkedIn post. He said that the project is of immense significance to him as it will serve as a dedicated route for Sai Baba devotees going to Shirdi on foot.

Gadkari wrote: “As part of the Bharatmala Pariyojna, we are currently engaged in the 4-laning of the Sinnar-Shirdi section of NH-160, including the construction of the Sinnar Bypass, in Maharashtra. This transformative project holds immense social significance, as it will serve as a dedicated route, or 'Marg,' for Sai Baba devotees making their pilgrimage to Shirdi on foot.

He further said: “Additionally, it is poised to act as an economic catalyst, propelling rapid development in the surrounding areas”.

The four-lane highway comes as good news for Sai Baba devotees as it is aimed at reducing the travel time between Shirdi and Nashik/Trimbakeshwar, the Union Minister noted in his post. He added the project features use of techniques to minimise the carbon footprint and tackle traffic congestion on the route, especially during holidays and festival season.

Gadkari further wrote that practices to minimise carbon footprint include the utilization of plastic waste in the construction of service roads, the application of Cement Treated Base (CTB) and Cement Treated Sub Base (CTSB), as well as the use of 'RAP' (Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement) for the road's surface.

The Union Minister said towards the end: “In light of the dynamic leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, our unwavering commitment lies in creating a more efficient and eco-friendly mobility network while fostering the holistic development of the region”.

