₹54 lakh crore on record: Govt launches SAMPATI to track assets, prevent losses

With a focus on capital expenditure over the last few years, the Centre has now launched an online portal to register and keep track of all the capital assets of the government. Called SAMPATI, or System for Asset Monitoring, Presentation, and Tracking—e-Asset Register, the facility aims to enable central government ministries and departments to maintain real-time visibility into their portfolios, facilitating informed decision-making and proactive maintenance strategies. The SAMPATI portal is with the Controller General of Accounts, housed in the Department of Expenditure of the Ministry of Finance.

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“For efficient functioning of any organisation in Government, it is imperative that they should know the complete details, location and condition of their assets and whether they are being optimally used,” said the recent circular by the CGA.

Any misappropriation or loss can also be prevented and controlled by proper recording, regular monitoring and updating of asset registers, it noted, adding that capital investment decisions can also be taken effectively by maintaining a proper record of all the assets.

The CGA has also come out with comprehensive guidelines on registering and valuing such capital assets. This e-Asset Register will include all specified fixed assets, including motor vehicles, machinery and equipment, buildings and structures, infrastructure, furniture, land, mineral and energy reserves, and non-tangible assets like copyrights and patents. Exceptions would be those assets obtained on short-term lease of less than three years, and ownership of which is not transferable to the Government.

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The guidelines have also laid out the procedure for valuation of assets as well as derecognition of assets.

As per the Budget documents, the value of the Centre’s capital assets is estimated at about Rs 54 lakh crore in FY27. The Centre has also been pushing capital expenditure as a means to boost growth with total capex pegged at Rs 12.2 lakh crore.

The circular noted that in the current system of cash basis of accounting in the government, capital expenditure up to the Minor Head in the Finance Accounts is disclosed but the complete details of fixed assets owned, under construction, constructed, purchased or acquired by government entities are not available. Further, heritage, intangible and leased Assets are generally not recognised and not included in the Asset Registers. It also noted that no de-recognition of Assets takes place, even after the Asset is no longer in use.