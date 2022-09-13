Secunderabad fire: EVs were kept in charging mode, suspects police

The fire that started in the ground floor of a building in Secunderabad, has led to the death of eight people. At least 25 people were believed to have been trapped in the building, some of whom jumped from their windows, while some were rescued by the fire fighters.

While the investigation is on, the police suspect that the e-bikes that were parked in the ground floor were kept on charging mode in the evening, which could have possibly led to the fire, according to a report by The Indian Express. When the fire tenders reached the place, thick smoke was emanating from the cellar.

The water sprinklers in the building did not switch on, which is now being investigated. The owner is absconding after the incident.

Around 35-40 vehicles of GEMOPAI brand were parked in the cellar.

The blaze that started in the cellar spread to a lodge and a restaurant located in the floors above. The deceased were staying in the lodge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condoled the incident and announced financial aid of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to families of the deceased.

The report further stated that the police have registered an FIR against the building owner, who also owns the showroom and the lodge. SHO Y Nageshwar Rao said that there were 25 customers on four floors of the lodge, which had only one exit.

Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and State Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav rushed to the spot to monitor the rescue operation.

Also read: Fire breaks out at e-bike showroom in Secunderabad, killing 8

Also read: Secunderabad EV fire: PM Modi announces aid of Rs 2 lakh to kin of deceased, Rs 50,000 for injured

