Who is the 'Frontier Professional'? Meet the New AI worker and why India is leading the way

Microsoft's 2026 Work Trend Index puts a name to this new breed of worker: Frontier Professionals.

And India has the largest share among the 10 markets studied.

Thirty-two per cent of Indian AI users qualify as Frontier Professionals, compared with 16% globally- one in three in India versus one in six globally.

READ THIS: Indian govt launches Agentic AI Skilling Program with Intel to prepare workforce: All details

“For the first time, we are talking not just about frontier enterprises, but frontier professionals. These are a new kind of professionals emerging in the workplace. They don't just use AI; they work with agents in real, multi-step environments,” says Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia.

Advertisement

So, who is a Frontier Professional?

A Frontier Professional goes beyond using AI for individual tasks. They run multi-step workflows through agents and build systems in which agents can work together. They rethink how work gets done, identifying where agents can automate and where they can amplify human capability.

But the defining element remains human judgment. They set the intent, define the quality bar, and shape shared standards for AI-assisted work, remaining accountable for the outcome rather than simply handing work over to machines.

India is not just using AI. It is creating new work

The scale of India’s Frontier Professional population becomes more significant when viewed alongside how AI is changing the nature of work itself.

Advertisement

Chandok notes that globally, nearly half (49%) of the work being done through Copilot involves cognitive tasks, not simply drafting emails or summarising documents, but using AI for reasoning, preparation and problem-solving. In such cases, AI is becoming less a productivity tool and more a “thought partner”, helping professionals prepare, challenge assumptions and surface relevant knowledge.

That shift is already showing up in the Indian workforce. Seventy-eight per cent of Indian AI users say AI is enabling work that was not possible a year ago, compared with 58% globally. Among India’s Frontier Professionals, the figure rises to 85%.

Chandok gives the example of a young doctor who may not yet have the experience of a senior specialist. If AI can put the right knowledge, data and decision support at the point of need, he argues, it could help narrow the gap between junior and senior expertise. The same could apply to lawyers, engineers and other knowledge professionals.

“The thesis on AI has always been about productivity: Can I do things faster? Can I get 20 minutes back? I'm going to break that myth today. AI is not just doing the same work faster. AI is creating new work,” says Chandok.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS: 'Truly a Gift': Sundar Pichai credits IIT Kharagpur for life, career on its 75 years

The human edge is becoming more valuable

This is where India's AI story takes an interesting turn.

Quality control of AI output ranks highest, at 63%, compared with 50% globally. Critical thinking follows at 59%, versus 46% globally.

Meanwhile, 87% of Indian respondents say they remain responsible for the thinking, treating AI output as a starting point rather than a final answer.

For Chandok, this is the real differentiator.

“I thought the Indian workforce would value prompting and speed. The answer is no. They actually value judgment a lot more. What really matters today is quality control of AI output. The best people using AI today interrogate AI,” says Chandok.

“The tool will change every 90 days. What matters is judgment. What matters is critical thinking. What matters is empathy, quality control and interrogation of AI. These professionals also know where not to use AI. AI is still jagged. It is incredibly useful in most cases, but in some cases it needs interrogation and human handover.”

The organisational advantage

Forty-four per cent of Indian AI users say their leaders are aligned around AI, have a consistent strategy and a clear point of view, compared with 26% globally.

Advertisement

At the organisational level, 34% of Indian organisations have agent workflows operating at the function level, versus 26% globally.

Among Frontier Managers, the differences are even sharper: 93% encourage ambitious redesign of work, 88% set quality standards for AI use and 86% provide employees with space to experiment.

“Two-thirds of the impact from AI in enterprises actually comes from how the organisation is structured, how leadership is moving and how culture comes together. Only one-third comes from the professional using the best tools.”

His conclusion is blunt: “Technology doesn't scale through technology; technology scales through leadership.”

ALSO READ: People are relying on AI chatbots for companionship; Apple’s Siri AI to avoid a risky path

The missing ingredient: permission to experiment

That leadership commitment, however, is still incomplete.

While 44% report leadership alignment, only 25% of Indian respondents say real invention is rewarded even when the results are not yet visible.

“That gap tells me that alignment among leaders is moving much faster than permission to experiment. The leaders have decided they want to do this, but in some cases that permission hasn't reached the floor yet. That's what we have to make happen,” says Chandok.

Advertisement

That may be India's next AI challenge: moving from AI enthusiasm to AI conviction.