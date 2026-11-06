Sugar production jumps four-fold to 12.85 lakh tonnes in early 2026-27 season; 184 mills operational

Maharashtra has emerged as the biggest contributor to the early-season production surge, with 136 mills commencing operations and producing 10.78 lakh tonnes of sugar. This compares with 101 operational mills and production of 1.23 lakh tonnes during the corresponding period last year.

In Uttar Pradesh, 19 mills have started crushing operations in the western and central regions, producing 20,000 tonnes of sugar. Most of the remaining factories in western Uttar Pradesh are expected to commence operations over the next couple of days, while factories in central Uttar Pradesh are likely to start immediately after Diwali.

Karnataka has reported production of 90,000 tonnes from seven factories that continued operations from the special season. Following the resolution of farmer-related issues, factories in the state are expected to commence their main-season operations shortly.

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Tamil Nadu has reported production of 64,000 tonnes from seven factories continuing from the special season. Meanwhile, 12 mills have commenced operations in Gujarat and three in Telangana.

The number of operational mills and the pace of production are expected to increase further over the coming days as more factories begin crushing, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Comfortable sugar stocks for domestic consumption

ISMA Director General Deepak Ballani said the country is comfortably placed to meet domestic sugar requirements, supported by higher early-season production and substantial carryover stocks.

"With approximately 36 lakh tonnes of carryover stocks from the previous season and fresh production gathering momentum, the country is in a comfortable position to meet its domestic sugar requirements," Ballani said.

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He added that production is expected to increase substantially in the coming weeks as more factories commence operations across major sugar-producing states.