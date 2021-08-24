Sugarcane rate issue: Punjab CM approves Rs 35 per quintal hike for FY22 amid farmers' protest

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has approved Rs 35 per quintal hike in state agreed price (SAP) for sugarcane farmers, thereby conceding their demands. "Conceding the demand of sugarcane farmers, Punjab CM @capt_amarinder has approved another hike of Rs 35 per quintal in state agreed price (SAP) for crushing season 2021-22. The farmers will now get Rs 360 per quintal - Rs 2 higher than neighbouring Haryana," Raveen Thukral, media adviser to the Punjab CM said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after Capt Amarinder Singh met farmer leaders over sugarcane prices and the clearance of pending dues, as the agitation over the issues entered its fifth day on Tuesday, impacting rail services and road traffic.

Farmers have blocked a national highway and rail tracks over the issues in Punjab’s Jalandhar and other areas, forcing the authorities to cancel trains or divert traffic. Railway officials in the Ferozepur division said a refund of Rs 53.65 lakh was given to 12,300 passengers for the cancellation of trains so far. A total of 27 trains were cancelled while 22 were either diverted or short terminated on Monday, railway officials said.

The farmers had earlier rejected a hike of Rs 15 per quintal announced by the Punjab government. The state government had revised sugarcane rates to Rs 325 for the early variety, Rs 315 for mid variety and Rs 310 per quintal for the late maturing variety.

Farmers rejected the proposal on the ground that neighbouring Haryana was giving Rs 358 per quintal to its cane growers. They had demanded the Punjab government to raise the SAP of sugarcane and clear payment of arrears to the tune of Rs 200-250 crore. Farmers sitting on the Jalandhar-Chaheru section blocked the Ludhiana-Amritsar and the Ludhiana-Jammu rail tracks in Jalandhar, affecting several trains.

With PTI inputs

