Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shares stunning images of Ranchi-Jamshedpur Expressway

Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, shared images of the Ranchi-Jamshedpur Expressway on Saturday. He said the expressway redefines travel with stunning views and swift journeys.

Sharing the pictures on X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote, “From 5 Hours to 2: Ranchi-Jamshedpur Expressway Unlocks a Scenic Shortcut, Redefining Travel with Stunning Views and Swift Journeys!”

Previously, on March 23, 2023, Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 10 National Highway projects of 220 km at Bishtupur, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, at a cost of Rs.3843 crore.

At the time of inauguration, Gadkari said that with the construction of Jharkhand's first 4-lane double-decker elevated road from Kali Mandir to Baliguma on Ranchi-Jamshedpur road at a cost of 1876 crores, the journey of 45 minutes will be covered in 5 minutes.

The Minister also said Ranchi to Jamshedpur Inter Corridor will improve connectivity to West Bengal-Odisha. This corridor will bypass Ranchi city and connect the Delhi-Kolkata Highway (NH-2) and East-West Corridor (NH-6), providing Jamshedpur-Kolkata direct connectivity. He said this route from Hatgamaria to Bokna Hathichowk (NH-320G) in West Singhbhum district will offer better connectivity to Naxal-affected areas and aspirational districts with the construction of Kolavira road.

After completion of the project, Raipur will be commercially connected to Dhanbad, and travel time between Ranchi and Bokaro will reduce drastically, leading to both states' social and industrial development.

Meanwhile, on August 26, while speaking at the second edition of the BT India@100 Summit, Gadkari said that the Centre is all set to build an expressway to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari, which will be created via an access control road. He further said that the total length of National Highways in the country has gone up to 1,44,634 km as of 30 November 2022, from a mere 92,000.

"Before the end of 2024, our road infrastructure will be equal to US' standard," he added.