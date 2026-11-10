US debt crisis fears rise after Trump's defeat: Could gold gain as stocks and bonds turn volatile?

According to BMI's report, Spotlight United States: Democratic Victory Constrains Trump Agenda, Raises Fiscal Risks, Democratic control of both chambers of Congress from January 2027 could restrict President Donald Trump's legislative agenda while complicating fiscal negotiations.

Although Trump retains executive powers, Democrats could use government funding and debt-ceiling negotiations to challenge his administration.

BMI warned that a prolonged standoff could unsettle financial markets, particularly if US bond yields remain elevated.

The immediate challenge is the December 11 government funding deadline, with lawmakers expected to favour another short-term spending arrangement.

Could gold benefit from Washington's fiscal uncertainty?

Gold traditionally attracts safe-haven demand during periods of political instability and financial uncertainty.

The precious metal recovered on November 9 as falling crude oil prices and a weaker US dollar supported buying.

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Spot gold rose 0.74% to $4,100.38 per ounce, while silver gained 1.13% to $52.54.

In India, MCX December gold futures advanced 0.71% to ₹1,43,547 per 10 grams, while silver futures climbed 1.12% to ₹1,87,180 per kg.

According to JP Morgan, gold could approach $6,000 an ounce by year-end, implying approximately 46% upside from Monday's levels.

However, the forecast remains uncertain, and a US debt crisis would not guarantee further gains.

What happens to US bonds and the dollar?

A debt-ceiling confrontation could create conflicting pressures on US Treasury securities.

Investors might seek the relative safety of longer-dated government bonds during an equity sell-off, potentially pushing yields lower.

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However, concerns about delayed government payments could increase volatility in Treasury bills maturing around critical debt-limit deadlines.

The dollar could also experience competing pressures, weakening on fiscal uncertainty but strengthening if global investors seek dollar liquidity.

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Could Indian stocks face selling pressure?

A prolonged US fiscal confrontation could weaken global risk appetite and trigger capital outflows from emerging markets, including India.

Higher US Treasury yields could make dollar-denominated assets more attractive, potentially putting pressure on the rupee and Indian equities.

Foreign institutional investors may become more cautious, particularly towards richly valued stocks.

However, strong domestic institutional buying could provide some support.

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Should investors increase gold allocation?

Gold can help diversify portfolios, but investors should avoid making aggressive purchases solely on expectations of a US debt crisis.

Higher Federal Reserve interest rates, stronger Treasury yields or a rising dollar could limit bullion's gains.

Investors may instead review existing gold exposure, maintain diversified equity and debt holdings, and stagger fresh investments.