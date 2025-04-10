US has tariff deal offers from about 15 countries: White House Economic adviser

The United States has received tariff deal offers from approximately 15 countries, according to National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, who said the 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs was the result of “good faith conversations” with global partners. As per news reports, India is among the top countries on the list that have made explicit offers to US President Donald Trump.

Related Articles

“The pause was based on good faith conversation. I was on a call with the president and the president of Switzerland yesterday morning that was incredibly congenial,” Hassett told reporters at the White House on Thursday, CNN reported.

Hassett said the US is currently reviewing these offers, with discussions underway on how to move forward with trade deals under the new proposed tariff structure. He also noted that “closing in on 15-20” countries have expressed interest in negotiating deals with Washington.

“We had two deals almost closed as of last week. Almost closed. Getting them closed requires the lawyers to work forever and so on, and so getting them closed by yesterday was not quite going to happen,” he said.

The current US trade framework under discussion includes a 10% universal baseline tariff, which Hassett indicated will likely remain intact for most nations unless significant concessions are made.

“It is going to take some kind of extraordinary deal for the president to go below that rate," Hassett said.

He added that the 90-day window to finalize these trade agreements is “very doable,” suggesting strong momentum on the diplomatic front.

“We had quite a movement of world leaders into the White House in the upcoming weeks,” Hassett said, pointing to ongoing coordination with U.S. Trade Representative officials. “And (the United States Trade Representative) has informed us that there are maybe 15 countries now that have made explicit offers that we’re studying and considering and deciding whether they’re good enough to present to the President.”

Hassett also said trade strategy toward China will be a central topic during a Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday. Discussions may focus on whether the U.S. should form agreements with allies to present a unified response to China’s economic structure.

Referencing Secretary Bessent’s comments from Wednesday on a coordinated approach with China, Hassett said, “these are the kind of things that will be discussed in meetings today.”

While formal talks with Beijing have not yet started, Hassett told CNBC earlier in the day that “Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have had conversations in the past that have been very productive.”