US lawmakers, Indian-Americans condemn Khalistani attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco

US lawmakers and influential Indian-Americans have condemned the attempted arson at the Indian consulate in San Francisco. In a joint statement issued on Thursday, Congressmen Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz, co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans called for expeditious action against the ‘criminal act’.

"As the co-chairs of the India Caucus, we strongly condemn the attempted arson and vandalism at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco and the posters circulating on social media with violent rhetoric aimed at Indian diplomats, including Ambassador Sandhu," they said in the joint statement.

A video by Khalistan supporters was posted on Twitter to show the act of arson at the consulate. It had the words ‘violence begets violence’ on it, along with news and articles related to Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who is one of India’s most-wanted terrorists. He carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh. Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Canada last month.

The lawmakers, slamming the ‘violent rhetoric’ against India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, said that free speech does not mean licence to incite violence or vandalise property. The Khalistani group showed Sandhu and Consul General TV Nagendra Prasad in the posters, accusing them of playing a role in the killing of Nijjar.

"We support the right to free speech and freedom of expression for every American but that is not a licence to vandalise property or incite violence. Violence against diplomatic facilities is a criminal offence and will not be tolerated. We urge the State Department to coordinate with law enforcement in their investigation of the damage at the Indian Consulate expeditiously and hold those involved accountable," the lawmakers said in the statement.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick also condemned the attack on the Indian consulate. "I firmly condemn the repeated hateful attacks on the Indian Consulate and look forward to those involved being held accountable with appropriate legal action," he said.

A spokesperson of the National Security Council of the White House also condemned the attack and said that they take the safety and security of diplomats very seriously.

More lawmakers joined in to condemn the attack. While Congressman Mike Lawler called it disturbing, Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar said that violence and attempts to instil terror are unacceptable in a democracy. Congressman Rich McCormick said this attack is vile and unacceptable.

Ro Khanna said that such violent rhetoric puts diplomats in harm’s way and has no place in a democracy. He, moreover, said that Ambassador Sandhu always engages in human rights issues with civility, thoughtfulness and candor.

(With PTI inputs)

