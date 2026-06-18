West Asia tensions hit India's LNG imports; volumes down 21% in May

India's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports fell nearly 21% year-on-year in May as the conflict in West Asia disrupted energy supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, Informist reported on Thursday, citing data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

LNG imports stood at 2.27 billion standard cubic metres in May, down from 2.87 billion standard cubic metres a year earlier. Despite the decline in volumes, India's natural gas import bill remained unchanged at $1.1 billion.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: Where will oil prices go after the Hormuz reopening deal? Goldman Sachs sees Brent at $80

The drop in imports came as the war in West Asia hampered the transit of energy cargoes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

India's overall natural gas consumption also declined during the month. LNG consumption fell to 5.1 billion cubic metres from 5.8 billion cubic metres a year ago, according to the PPAC report.

Domestic natural gas production slipped to 2.84 billion cubic metres in May from 2.98 billion cubic metres a year earlier, falling short of the government's production target of 3.047 billion standard cubic metres for the month.

Must Read: India mulls national reserve policy to raise crude storage capacity to 100-150 days: Industry sources

Advertisement

The country's dependence on imported gas eased to 44.8% in May from 49.3% a year ago, reflecting the decline in import volumes.

Russian crude imports rise

The decline in LNG imports comes even as India continued to ramp up purchases of Russian crude oil.

Earlier this week, a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said India remained the world's second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels in May, importing an estimated €5.8 billion ($6.7 billion) worth of Russian hydrocarbons.

Crude oil accounted for around 83% of India's imports from Russia during the month, valued at €4.8 billion. Imports of oil products and coal were valued at €550 million and €429 million, respectively.

Advertisement

According to CREA, India's total crude oil import volumes rose 8% month-on-month in May, aided by a 21% increase in purchases of Russian crude.

Refiners increase Russian purchases

Some of India's largest refining hubs recorded a sharp rise in Russian crude arrivals during the month.

CREA said volumes unloaded at the Vadinar refinery in Gujarat increased 36% from April levels, while deliveries to the Jamnagar refining complex rose 14%.

State-run refiners also expanded purchases after resuming imports earlier this year.

Russian crude deliveries to the New Mangalore refinery rose 13% month-on-month in May, while imports at the Visakhapatnam refinery jumped 42%.

The Paradip refinery in Odisha unloaded its highest volume of Russian crude in two years, underscoring the continued attractiveness of discounted Russian barrels for Indian refiners.