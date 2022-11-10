Why haven’t you arrested Jacqueline Fernandez: Delhi court asks ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) faced some tough questions in a Delhi court regarding the bail of actress Jacqueline Fernandez that it was opposing. The probe agency was asked why the actress has not been arrested so far and why they were picking and choosing whom to arrest in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

“Why haven't you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?” the court asked ED.

The court is expected to announce its decision tomorrow regarding Fernandez’ bail request.

The ED opposed the actress’ bail and argued that she tried to flee the country earlier and did not cooperate with the investigators. The agency said that she tried every trick in the book to escape.

Senior Advocate Sidharth Aggarwal, who represented Fernandez, said that she appeared for questioning twice and was not named as an accused. He said that the actress was not informed about the lookout notice when she tried to travel abroad in 2021.

He said that when she wanted to visit her mother on two occasions, she had written to the agency seeking permission to travel abroad but was met with silence. Jacqueline Fernandez did not travel on those occasions, he said. A subsequent court order allowed her to travel for professional engagements, he said.

The agency had earlier issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) in airports to stop the actor from leaving the country.

The Sri Lanka-born actress has been accused of receiving expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused of extorting crores from celebrities and businessmen. She received gifts like luxury cars, Gucci and Chanel bags, Louis Vuitton shoes, jewellery etc.

Chandrashekhar allegedly cheated various people, including Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

